BH Macro Limited Repurchases Shares for Treasury

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased a substantial amount of its own sterling ordinary shares, totaling over 226,000 shares, from J.P. Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were acquired at a weighted average price around 375.7 pence and will be held in treasury, adjusting the total voting rights to approximately 530 million. This move indicates a strategic maneuver to possibly enhance shareholder value and manage capital effectively.

