News & Insights

Stocks

BH Macro Limited Repurchases Shares for Treasury

November 11, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased a substantial amount of its own sterling ordinary shares, totaling over 226,000 shares, from J.P. Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were acquired at a weighted average price around 375.7 pence and will be held in treasury, adjusting the total voting rights to approximately 530 million. This move indicates a strategic maneuver to possibly enhance shareholder value and manage capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.