BH Macro Limited Repurchases Shares to Manage Capital

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 177,935 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging between 404.50 and 406.00 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 526,560,355. This move reflects the company’s strategic management of its share capital.

