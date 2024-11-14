BH Macro Limited Repurchases Shares on LSE

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has announced the repurchase of 143,513 ordinary shares from J.P. Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares priced between 372.00 and 373.50 pence. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights to approximately 529.4 million. This move reflects the company’s strategic approach to managing its share capital.

For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.