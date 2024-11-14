News & Insights

BH Macro Limited Repurchases Shares on LSE

November 14, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has announced the repurchase of 143,513 ordinary shares from J.P. Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares priced between 372.00 and 373.50 pence. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights to approximately 529.4 million. This move reflects the company’s strategic approach to managing its share capital.

