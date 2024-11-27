BH Macro Limited Repurchases Shares, Boosting Treasury

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased a total of 184,784 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, intending to hold these shares in treasury. This strategic move results in a total of 527,230,470 voting rights in the company, potentially impacting the stock’s market dynamics. Investors may find this development interesting as it reflects the company’s efforts to manage its share capital and market presence.

