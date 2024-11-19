News & Insights

BH Macro Limited Releases Investor Transparency Report

November 19, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has released an Investor Transparency Report concerning the Net Asset Value of the Brevan Howard Master Fund as of September 30, 2024. This report, provided by State Street Fund Services, is now accessible on the company’s website. Investors can visit www.bhmacro.com for more detailed information.

