BH Macro Limited Executes Share Buyback

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has reported the buyback of 150,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 353.5 to 359 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, and following the transaction, the company’s total number of Sterling and Dollar shares in issue and the total voting rights have been updated accordingly.

