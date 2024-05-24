News & Insights

BH Macro Limited Executes Share Buyback

May 24, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has conducted a buyback of its shares, purchasing 3,348 ordinary Sterling shares at a uniform price of 359.5 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, and following the transaction, BH Macro Limited has 357,460,360 Sterling Shares in issue, with an additional 16,578,105 in treasury. This buyback affects the total voting rights, which now stand at 548,060,558.

