BH Macro Limited Enhances Control with Share Buyback

November 07, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 52,384 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares priced between 374.50 and 377.00 pence each. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights to approximately 530.6 million. This move could be seen as a strategy to consolidate shareholder value and enhance control over the company’s share structure.

