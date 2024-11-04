News & Insights

BH Macro Limited Completes Share Conversion Process

November 04, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has completed a share conversion process as of November 4, 2024, resulting in the issuance of 403,712 new Sterling Shares and the cancellation of 522,678 US Dollar Shares. These changes are set to be reflected in trading on the London Stock Exchange by November 11, 2024. The company’s total voting rights now amount to 531,657,085.

