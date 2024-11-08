News & Insights

BH Macro Limited Buys Back Sterling Shares

November 08, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased a total of 177,320 of its ordinary shares in the Sterling class on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 376.00 to 378.50 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of shares in issue and the company’s voting rights.

