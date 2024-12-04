BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares for Treasury

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has purchased 228,685 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between 405.00 and 408.00 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total voting rights to 526,020,306. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital on the market.

