BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares for Treasury

BH Macro Limited has acquired 250,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 393 to 397 pence per share. The shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of shares in issue and voting rights. This move might influence the company’s stock dynamics and investor relations.

