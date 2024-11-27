BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares for Treasury

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
BH Macro Limited has acquired 250,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 393 to 397 pence per share. The shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of shares in issue and voting rights. This move might influence the company’s stock dynamics and investor relations.
For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.