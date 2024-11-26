BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares for Treasury

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.
BH Macro Limited has repurchased 250,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 396.4 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total voting rights to 527,502,287. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital efficiently.
