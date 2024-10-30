BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares for Treasury

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 109,777 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 376 to 386 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of shares in circulation and voting rights. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial management and could interest those monitoring stock buybacks and market dynamics.

