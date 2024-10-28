News & Insights

BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares on LSE

October 28, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 115,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between 368 and 369 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of voting rights in the company to 531,917,263. This strategic move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

