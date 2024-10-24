News & Insights

BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares on LSE

October 24, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited recently purchased 195,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between 370.5 and 372.5 pence per share. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, impacting the total shares and voting rights in circulation. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management.

