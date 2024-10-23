BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares on LSE

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has announced the purchase of 202,194 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, at prices ranging between 370.5 and 372 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights to 532,570,870. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management efforts to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.