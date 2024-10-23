BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares on LSE

News & Insights

October 23, 2024

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has announced the purchase of 202,194 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, at prices ranging between 370.5 and 372 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights to 532,570,870. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management efforts to optimize shareholder value.

