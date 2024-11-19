BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares, Boosts Treasury

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

BH Macro Limited recently acquired a significant number of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, purchasing 103,477 Sterling ordinary shares at prices ranging from 371 to 373 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, with the company now having a total of 528,817,412 voting rights. This strategic move could impact the company’s share value and appeal to investors focusing on stock buybacks.

For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.