News & Insights

Stocks

BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares, Boosts Treasury

November 19, 2024 — 12:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BH Macro Limited recently acquired a significant number of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, purchasing 103,477 Sterling ordinary shares at prices ranging from 371 to 373 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, with the company now having a total of 528,817,412 voting rights. This strategic move could impact the company’s share value and appeal to investors focusing on stock buybacks.

For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.