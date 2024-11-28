BH Macro Limited Buys Back Shares to Boost Capital

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited recently repurchased over 205,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 407.00 to 409.00 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the company’s total number of voting rights to approximately 526.9 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively.

