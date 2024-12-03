News & Insights

Stocks

BH Macro Limited Buys Back Own Shares

December 03, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 138,446 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging between 403 and 406 pence per share. The shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 31,841,899 Sterling shares and 27,478,960 Dollar shares in issue. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing strategy in managing its share capital.

For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.