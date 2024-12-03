BH Macro Limited Buys Back Own Shares

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 138,446 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging between 403 and 406 pence per share. The shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 31,841,899 Sterling shares and 27,478,960 Dollar shares in issue. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing strategy in managing its share capital.

