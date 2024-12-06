News & Insights

Stocks

BH Macro Limited Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

December 06, 2024 — 02:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BH Macro Limited has repurchased a total of 211,193 of its ordinary shares from J.P. Morgan Securities on December 6, 2024, with plans to hold these shares in treasury. The transaction involved shares traded in Sterling at prices ranging between 403.00 and 405.50 pence per share. This move adjusts the total voting rights in the company to approximately 525.5 million.

For further insights into GB:BHMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.