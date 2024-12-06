BH Macro Limited Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased a total of 211,193 of its ordinary shares from J.P. Morgan Securities on December 6, 2024, with plans to hold these shares in treasury. The transaction involved shares traded in Sterling at prices ranging between 403.00 and 405.50 pence per share. This move adjusts the total voting rights in the company to approximately 525.5 million.

