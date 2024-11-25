News & Insights

BH Macro Limited Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

November 25, 2024 — 12:31 pm EST

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased a substantial number of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, acquiring 171,211 Sterling shares at prices ranging from 386.50 to 387.50 pence. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, impacting its total voting rights which now stand at over 527 million. This strategic move could influence the company’s market dynamics and shareholder value.

