BH Macro Limited Announces Total Voting Rights

BH Macro Limited has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, revealing a share capital structure consisting of over 346 million GBP Ordinary Shares and more than 28 million USD Ordinary Shares. The total voting rights amount to 531.5 million, providing crucial information for shareholders to assess their ownership and voting power within the company.

