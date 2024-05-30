BH Macro Limited Acquires Treasury Shares

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has announced the purchase of 69,471 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices per share ranging from 354 to 356 pence. Following this transaction, the company plans to hold the acquired shares in treasury. The total number of shares in issue, including those held in treasury, will affect the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at 547,542,482.

