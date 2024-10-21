BH Macro Limited Acquires Own Shares on LSE

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has repurchased 195,000 of its ordinary Sterling shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 368.00 to 372.00 pence, and plans to hold these shares in treasury. This move adjusts the total number of voting rights in the company to 532,971,267. Such transactions often indicate strategic financial management and can influence market dynamics.

