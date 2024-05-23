BH Macro Executes Buyback of 100,000 Shares

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has announced a purchase of 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 359.5 pence per share, with the transaction taking place on the London Stock Exchange. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, and following the transaction, the company will have over 357 million Sterling Shares and nearly 30 million Dollar Shares in issue. This move adjusts the total voting rights in the company to approximately 548 million.

