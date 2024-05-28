News & Insights

BH Global Corporation Convenes 2024 AGM

May 28, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

BH Global Corporation Limited (SG:BQN) has released an update.

BH Global Corporation Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2024, in Singapore, where the company’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Vincent Lim Hui Eng, welcomed shareholders and introduced the Board of Directors along with two proposed new directors. The quorum was met, and the meeting proceeded with the agenda, including resolutions conducted by poll voting. The AGM highlighted the company’s compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act by not publishing the names of shareholders in attendance.

