BGSF's (NYSE:BGSF) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will increase its dividend on the 22nd of February to US$0.15. This makes the dividend yield 3.3%, which is above the industry average.

BGSF's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last dividend, BGSF is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 137% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:BGSF Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

BGSF's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

BGSF has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The payments haven't really changed that much since 7 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that BGSF has grown earnings per share at 6.2% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think BGSF is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for BGSF you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

