BGSF or WNS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Business - Services stocks have likely encountered both BGSF (BGSF) and WNS Holdings Limited (WNS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both BGSF and WNS Holdings Limited have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BGSF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.63, while WNS has a forward P/E of 26.72. We also note that BGSF has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WNS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03.

Another notable valuation metric for BGSF is its P/B ratio of 2.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WNS has a P/B of 6.42.

These metrics, and several others, help BGSF earn a Value grade of A, while WNS has been given a Value grade of C.

Both BGSF and WNS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BGSF is the superior value option right now.

