BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.12

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will increase its dividend on the 22nd of November to US$0.12. This takes the dividend yield to 3.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

BGSF's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, BGSF was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 109% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 11.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

BGSF's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

NYSE:BGSF Historic Dividend November 7th 2021

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from US$0.60 to US$0.48. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.1% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

BGSF Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. BGSF has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.2% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for BGSF's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On BGSF's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think BGSF's payments are rock solid. While BGSF is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, BGSF has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.