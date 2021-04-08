BGSF, Inc.'s (NYSE:BGSF) Stock Financial Prospects Look Bleak: Should Shareholders Be Prepared For A Share Price Correction?

BGSF's (NYSE:BGSF) stock is up by 6.4% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on BGSF's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BGSF is:

2.2% = US$1.4m ÷ US$65m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

BGSF's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is quite clear that BGSF's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 13%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Although, we can see that BGSF saw a modest net income growth of 6.6% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared BGSF's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 16% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:BGSF Past Earnings Growth April 8th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if BGSF is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is BGSF Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 93% (or a retention ratio of 7.3%) for BGSF suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, BGSF has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 31% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on BGSF. Although the company has shown a fair bit of growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

