BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Stock Rockets 29% But Many Are Still Ignoring The Company

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 29% after a shaky period beforehand. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 45% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, BGSF may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.8x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 19x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

BGSF certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For BGSF?

BGSF's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 449%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 18% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 15% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that BGSF's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On BGSF's P/E

BGSF's stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that BGSF currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Having said that, be aware BGSF is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

