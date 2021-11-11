BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.3, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGSF was $14.3, representing a -15.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.91 and a 39.72% increase over the 52 week low of $10.24.

BGSF is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). BGSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports BGSF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.73%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bgsf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

