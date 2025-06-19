Is BGSF (BGSF) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BGSF (BGSF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

BGSF is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 271 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BGSF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGSF's full-year earnings has moved 366.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BGSF has returned 5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BGSF is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS). The stock is up 24% year-to-date.

For FirstCash Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BGSF belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.3% so far this year, so BGSF is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

FirstCash Holdings, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved +0.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on BGSF and FirstCash Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.