BGSF (BGSF) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

BGSF (BGSF) shares soared 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $14.71. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock is currently benefiting from the company’s strategic realignments, cross-selling strategies, cost efficiencies and prudent investments.

This staffing company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $82.18 million, up 17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BGSF, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BGSF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

