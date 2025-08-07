Bgsf (BGSF) Q2 Revenue Falls 9%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) was $23.5 million in Q2 2025, missing analyst expectations by 7.8% and falling 8.6% from the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) recorded a loss of ($0.19).

Operating costs, including strategic review expenses and higher SG&A, drove deeper net and operating losses compared to Q2 FY2024.

Bgsf (NYSE:BGSF), a staffing and workforce solutions firm specializing in property management talent, issued its Q2 2025 earnings results, on August 6, 2025. The release detailed revenue (GAAP) results that fell short of market expectations, with revenue (GAAP) coming in at $23.5 million versus the expected $25.5 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) showing a loss of ($0.19). Both revenue (GAAP) and profitability declined compared to Q2 2024, and net loss (GAAP) more than doubled to $4.9 million. Sequential improvement in revenue was mainly seasonal and did not translate to improved profitability, capping a difficult quarter for the company.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted, Non-GAAP) ($0.19) $0.04 ($0.04) (375.0%) Revenue $23.5 million $25.5 million $25.7 million (8.6%) Gross Profit $8.4 million $9.6 million (12.5%) Adjusted EBITDA ($1.1 million) ($0.3 million) 266.7% Net Loss ($4.9 million) N/A (63.3%)

Bgsf’s Business, Strategic Focus, and Success Drivers

Bgsf provides workforce solutions, with a heavy emphasis on staffing services for the property management industry. The business centers on deploying and managing office and maintenance talent throughout the United States. In recent years, the company has announced plans to focus on property management by divesting its Professional division, aiming to improve efficiency and narrow its business scope.

The company's recent strategy has involved restructuring, including divesting its Professional division, with the intent to streamline operations and reduce costs. A successful transition depends on controlling overhead, leveraging technology investments, and responding nimbly to seasonality and cyclical changes in demand. Investments in technology platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) recruiting tools are positioned as future growth enablers, but cost structure realignment and margin recovery have taken precedence.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Strategic Developments

During Q2 FY2025, revenue (GAAP) declined 8.6% from the prior year. The seasonal uptick from spring apartment turnover activity boosted results sequentially, but this did not offset the broader year-over-year downturn. Gross profit margin (GAAP) fell by 1.5 percentage points to 35.8% from Q2 2024.

Operating losses deepened, with a net loss of ($4.9 million) (GAAP) compared to ($2.1 million) (GAAP) for Q2 2024. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses (GAAP) grew to $12.6 million from $10.7 million; this included $1.6 million in strategic alternatives review costs, a substantial one-time expense as Bgsf prepares to divest its Professional business. The company's operating loss more than doubled to ($4.4 million) compared to Q2 2024.

The Property Management segment, now the sole focus, recorded $23.0 million in contract talent revenue for Q2 FY2025. Gross profit for the segment also fell year-over-year, driven by lower volumes and a modest margin contraction. The company’s ability to control costs remains a critical focus, further pressuring adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP), which slipped to a loss of ($1.1 million).

Bgsf’s technology investment efforts included ramping up new artificial intelligence-driven recruiting platforms, expected to go live by the middle of the fourth quarter. With only the Property Management segment remaining, management cautioned that subsequent quarters would be “noisy”—transitional and marked by costs related to the closing of its divestiture. No dividend was declared for the quarter, after paying $0.15 per share in Q1 2024.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Management did not provide quantitative financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Leadership reiterated the likelihood of “noisy” quarters ahead as Bgsf shifts to a property management-only focus. The transition includes a planned sale of its Professional division and implementation of a Transition Service Agreement to help smooth operations during the handover.

Investors should pay close attention to Bgsf’s progress in reducing SG&A expenses, the measurable impact (if any) of new recruiting technology set for later this year, and whether sequential revenue growth eventually becomes year-over-year growth. Persistent net and operating losses, combined with a heavy debt load and low cash reserves, underline the need for strict cost management and improved productivity. BGSF does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

