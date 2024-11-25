BGMC International Shows Revenue Growth Amid Reduced Losses

BGMC International Ltd. (HK:1693) has released an update.
BGMC International Ltd. reported a significant revenue increase to RM64.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, up from RM35.7 million in the same period last year. Although the company still recorded a net loss of RM8.3 million, this marks a notable improvement from the previous year’s RM14.1 million loss. The reduction in gross loss to RM0.99 million suggests a positive trend towards financial recovery.
