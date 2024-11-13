BGMC International to Review Interim Financials and Dividend

BGMC International Ltd. (HK:1693) has released an update.

BGMC International Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the fiscal year and consider an interim dividend. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keenly watching for financial insights and potential shareholder returns from this meeting.

