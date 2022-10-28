BGH Capital, Sixth Street to buy Pushpay Holdings for $895 mln

Adds details, background

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Private equity investors BGH Capital and Sixth Street offered to buy New Zealand's Pushpay Holdings Ltd PPH.NZfor NZ$1.53 billion (($895.42 million) in cash, the payment platform provider said on Friday.

The consortium, which collectively holds a 20.34% stake in Pushpay, offered to buyout the company for NZ$1.34 per share, a 24.7% premium to the stock's last closing price on Thursday.

The deal comes days after the payment platform confirmed it received a buyout offer without revealing the name of the party, but local media reported that Australian private equity firm BGH Capital had made an offer valuing Pushpay at well above A$1.2 billion (NZ$1.36 billion or $760.08 million).

The Auckland-based firm recommended its shareholders to vote in favour of the scheme.

Both BGH Capital and Sixth Street were not immediately available for comment.

