Markets
BGC

BGC Q2 Profit Climbs 52.9%

July 31, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Thursday announced 52.9 percent increase in second quarter earnings on revenue growth of 42.3 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly earnings available to stockholders were $57.545 million, up from $37.828 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings grew 37.5 percent to $0.11 from $0.08 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.31 per share, while it was $0.23 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the second quarter came in at $784.00 million, compared to $550.76 million a year ago. Excluding OTC, revenues were up 21 percent.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $715-$765 million. Pre-tax adjusted earnings for the third quarter is projected to be in a range of $150-$165 million.

The company said its Board has declared a quarterly qualified cash dividend of $0.02 per share payable on September 3, to Class A and Class B common stockholders of record August 20, 2025.

Sean Windeatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer said, "Following our most recent acquisition, we launched a cost reduction program, which we expect will be completed by year-end and deliver at least $25 million in annualized savings through expense synergies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.