BGC Q2 Earnings Beat on Record Revenues, Stock Falls as Costs Rise Y/Y

BGC Group, Inc.’s BGC second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved 12.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by an improvement in revenues to record levels, primarily driven by higher brokerage revenues. An increase in Fenics revenues was another positive. However, higher total expenses hurt the results to some extent. Probably due to this, shares of the company have lost 2.1% following the earnings release on July 30.



Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $72.5 million, up 26% year over year.

BGC’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Quarterly revenues were a record $845.5 million, up 7.8% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in total brokerage revenues, fees from related parties, data, network and post-trade fees, and interest and dividend income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $814.9 million.



Fenics revenues increased 14.3% year over year to $186.2 million. Fenics Markets revenues of $152.8 million increased 12.6%, driven by higher electronic trading volumes across Rates, Credit, and Foreign Exchange, and increased Fenics Market Data revenues. Fenics Growth Platforms generated revenues of $33.4 million, a 22.9% increase, primarily driven by FMX, PortfolioMatch and Lucera.



Total expenses increased 8.7% from the prior-year quarter to $773.6 million. Total compensation and employee benefits expenses increased 5%, while total non-compensation expenses grew 17.4%.



Total net other income was $27 million, up significantly from $3 million in the prior-year quarter.

BGC’s Balance Sheet Strong

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $5.75 billion, up from $4.41 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity was $1.11 billion, up from $972.5 million.



As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents (including cash segregated under regulatory requirements) were $786.6 million compared with $873.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

BGC’s Q3 2026 Outlook

Management expects revenues to be $775-$835 million (whereas it reported $736.8 million in the third quarter of 2025).



Pre-tax adjusted earnings are expected to be $172-$190 million (suggesting a rise from the $155.1 million registered in the prior-year quarter).

Our Take on BGC

BGC Group’s structural electronification and diversified growth underpin scalable margins despite cyclical markets globally. However, an elevated expense base despite planned cost-saving efforts is concerning.

BGC Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

Currently, BGC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of BGC’s Peers

Evercore Inc.’s EVR second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02. The bottom line compared favorably with adjusted earnings of $2.42 in the prior-year quarter.



EVR’s results were hurt by higher expenses. However, an increase in revenues and higher assets under management balance in the Wealth Management business supported the results to an extent.



Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s TW second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased 11.5% year over year.



TW’s results were primarily aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a slight increase in expenses.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.