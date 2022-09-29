Markets
BGCP

BGC Partners Updates Q3 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP), a global brokerage and financial technology company, said its third quarter revenue is now expected to be below the midpoint of the range of its previously stated outlook. The company's pre-tax adjusted earnings is expected to be around the midpoint of its previously stated outlook.

The company noted that its revenue would have been approximately $20 million higher, if not for the strengthening of the U.S. dollar during the period, and above last year's third quarter revenue, excluding Insurance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGCP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular