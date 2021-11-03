BGC Partners Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 4.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) said its third quarter pre-tax adjusted earnings grew 15.7 percent with a 167 bp margin expansion. Post-tax adjusted earnings increased 21.7 percent.

Third-quarter adjusted profit per share was $0.14 compared to $0.11, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss to shareholders was $11.4 million or $0.03 per share compared to profit of $8.85 million or $0.02 per share. Revenue increased to $473.75 million from $455.04 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $490.35 million in revenue.

For the first 21 trading days of the fourth quarter of 2021, revenues, excluding Insurance Brokerage, were approximately 9 percent higher, from the same period in 2020. For the fourth quarter, the company estimates: revenues of $445 million - $495 million; and pre-tax adjusted earnings of $80 million - $100 million.

On November 2, 2021, BGC Partners' Board declared a quarterly qualified cash dividend of $0.01 per share payable on December 7, 2021 to class A and class B common stockholders of record as of November 23, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.