BGC Partners Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 5, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.bgcpartners.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-309-0609 (US) or 1-574-990-9937 (International), Passcode 273-7429.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Passcode 273-7429.

