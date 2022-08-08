BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.01 per share on the 6th of September. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

BGC Partners' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, BGC Partners was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 73.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 6.4%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:BGCP Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.04. The dividend has fallen 94% over that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. BGC Partners' earnings per share has shrunk at 18% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On BGC Partners' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for BGC Partners that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

