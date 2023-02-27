BGC Partners Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.22 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $76.45 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.43 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $436.52 million from $461.59 million last year.

BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.22 Mln. vs. $76.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $436.52 Mln vs. $461.59 Mln last year.

