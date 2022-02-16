BGC Partners Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP):

Earnings: $76.45 million in Q4 vs. -$4.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.88 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $461.59 million in Q4 vs. $479.43 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $490 - $540 Mln

