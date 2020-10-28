BGC Partners Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP):

-Earnings: $19.38 million in Q3 vs. -$3.53 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.05 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.91 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $455.04 million in Q3 vs. $521.14 million in the same period last year.

