BGC Partners Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $18.98 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $25.97 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $115.62 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $532.87 million from $506.46 million last year.

BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.98 Mln. vs. $25.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $532.87 Mln vs. $506.46 Mln last year.

