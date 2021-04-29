Markets
BGCP

BGC Partners Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $62.2 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $19.3 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.6 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $567.6 million from $603.2 million last year.

BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $101.6 Mln. vs. $99.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $567.6 Mln vs. $603.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $485 - 535

